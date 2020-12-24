Visualizing static networks with R
Learn to preprocess raw data to create nodes and edges
Learn to create network data using the igraph package
Learn to visualize static networks with base R functions
In daily life, our connections with family and friends form our social networks. Across the country, roads between different places form transportation networks. In research areas, collaborations among different researchers form research collaboration networks. Visible or invisible, networks exist in many aspects of our life. Being able to visualize networks will help us understand relationships embedded in complicated network information. In this project, learners will visualize various types of static networks of marvel heroes using the igraph package and base R plot functions. We can easily use static networks in reports and presentations. A good handle of this method will help learners, from both academia and industry, quickly express informative relationships and connections among different variables.
text processing
Network Analysis
R Programming
igraph
Graph Drawing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Task 1: Explain What a Network Is and Import Libraries
Task 2: Read Raw Data and Calculate the Amount of Collaboration Among Marvel Heroes
Task 3: Select a Weight Criterion Using a Histogram and Use the Criterion to Extract Edges From the Data Produced in Task 2
Task 4: Text Processing, and Extract Nodes From the Edges Data Produced in Task 3
Task 5: Create a Network Based on the Edges and Nodes Components Created in Task 4 and Calculate Its Communities
Task 6: Assign Community Information to Edges and Nodes Data and Then Visualize a Network
Task 7: Visualize Different Types of Static Networks
