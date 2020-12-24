Visualizing static networks with R

Learn to preprocess raw data to create nodes and edges

Learn to create network data using the igraph package

Learn to visualize static networks with base R functions

In daily life, our connections with family and friends form our social networks. Across the country, roads between different places form transportation networks. In research areas, collaborations among different researchers form research collaboration networks. Visible or invisible, networks exist in many aspects of our life. Being able to visualize networks will help us understand relationships embedded in complicated network information. In this project, learners will visualize various types of static networks of marvel heroes using the igraph package and base R plot functions. We can easily use static networks in reports and presentations. A good handle of this method will help learners, from both academia and industry, quickly express informative relationships and connections among different variables.

  • text processing

  • Network Analysis

  • R Programming

  • igraph

  • Graph Drawing

  1. Task 1: Explain What a Network Is and Import Libraries

  2. Task 2: Read Raw Data and Calculate the Amount of Collaboration Among Marvel Heroes

  3. Task 3: Select a Weight Criterion Using a Histogram and Use the Criterion to Extract Edges From the Data Produced in Task 2

  4. Task 4: Text Processing, and Extract Nodes From the Edges Data Produced in Task 3

  5. Task 5: Create a Network Based on the Edges and Nodes Components Created in Task 4 and Calculate Its Communities

  6. Task 6: Assign Community Information to Edges and Nodes Data and Then Visualize a Network

  7. Task 7: Visualize Different Types of Static Networks

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

