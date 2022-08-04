Web Development with AngularJS: Build Your First Website
Install and verify a skeleton AngularJS app and development server
Customize AngularJS views and routes
Create an AngularJS controller to present data
Web Development with AngularJS: Build Your First Website is for those interested in learning how to make a simple AngularJS website. In this project-based course, you will learn how data models, custom views and controllers are used with AngularJS components. To achieve this, we will work through five tasks and two optional practice exercises that cover these objectives. This project is exciting because you not only learn the basics of AngularJS, but you also get to create an "About Me" website to showcase your skills.
HTML and CSS
Microsoft Visual Studio
javascript syntax
JavaScript
Angularjs
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Install and verify the AngularJS development environment
Customize the main page template and configure its URL route
Make a template to display a list of your skills
Practice: Create another section for your main page
Create a custom controller with a list of your skills
Use AngularJS directives to display your skills in the template
Challenge: Add a Contact Me page to your website
