Learner Reviews & Feedback for Web Development with AngularJS: Build Your First Website by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Web Development with AngularJS: Build Your First Website is for those interested in learning how to make a simple AngularJS website. In this project-based course, you will learn how data models, custom views and controllers are used with AngularJS components. To achieve this, we will work through five tasks and two optional practice exercises that cover these objectives. This project is exciting because you not only learn the basics of AngularJS, but you also get to create an "About Me" website to showcase your skills....