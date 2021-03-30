Add Web Reviews with Advanced TypeScript
Learn about advanced types of TypeScript
Use advanced TypeScript in object-oriented programming
In this 1.5-hour guided project, you will learn about more advanced types in TypeScript by extending a sample park review website and displaying visitors’ star ratings and comments. At the end of this class you will have a deeper understanding of advanced types in TypeScript and use it to make your code better organized and bug-resistant. Topics covered: TypeScript configuration file, union type, discriminated union type, tuple type, and generics types. Prerequisite: Basic to intermediate level of TypeScript. Basic HTML and DOM.
Software Engineering
Programming Language
Typescript
Web Development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and overview
Make building easier with a configuration file
Show new star ratings with union type
Make it more object-oriented with discriminated union type
More encapsulation with tuple type
Prepare for the future with TypeScript generics
