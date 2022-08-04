Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Wireframes in Adobe InDesign: Build a Basic Layout by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

This project is to build a basic layout wireframe for a webpage using Adobe InDesign. Learn how to Identify the layout of a webpage wireframe, adjust the layout components, add columns and frames into the webpage wireframe and create and apply paragraph, character, and object styles to the wireframe layout. The prerequisites for this project are basic knowledge of Adobe InDesign and having an Adobe account....
