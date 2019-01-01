أساسيات ال Wireshark للمبتدئين
في هذا المشروع ستتعلم كيفية تنقل البيانات على الشبكه
في هذا المشروع ستكون قادراً على تحليل الشبكة وتصفيتها
في هذا المشروع ستكون قادراً على تحديد ما يتم العمل به في البيانات باعدادات متقدمه
في نهاية هذا المشروع ستكون قادر على تحليل وإدارة المعلومات الخاصة بالشبكة الخاصة بك وذلك من خلال معرفة ال Packets ومعرفة ال Protocols لذلك، وهتقدر من خلال البيانات المحلله انك تعرف مدى استخدامك للشبكة وكيفية التحكم بها سواء لأغراض أمن الشبكه أو لتنظيم سير المعلومات بها أو إصلاح عطل ما بها Troubleshooting وذلك عن طريق برنامج Wireshark.برنامج Wireshark هو محلل بروتوكول الشبكة الأول والأكثر استخدامًا في العالم، يتيح لك معرفة ما يحدث على شبكتك على المستوى المجهري وهو المعيار الفعلي ويساهم في العديد من المؤسسات التجارية وغير الهادفة للربح والوكالات الحكومية والمؤسسات التعليمية، يزدهر تطوير Wireshark بفضل المساهمات التطوعية لخبراء الشبكات حول العالم المشروع دا للمبتدئين لراغبي التعرف على البيانات المرسلة والمستقبلة في الشبكة عن طريق برنامج Wireshark واللي يعد من أهم الطرق لاكتشاف عيوب الشبكة واصلاحها والتحكم في سيطرة سير البيانات بطريقه بسيطه وسهله حيث من الممكن الاستفاده بهذا المشروع لأنه للمبتدئين في عالم الشبكات ومن الممكن الاستفاده من المشروع دا في الكثير من المهن مثل: IT Help desk، system administrator، Network admin
Information Security (INFOSEC)
Network Security
Network Analysis
Flow Network
Computer Network
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
بنهاية المهمه الأولى: ستكون قادر على انشاء setup البرنامج من تحميل وتجهيز واختيار الشبكة المراد تحليل بياناتها، وحفظ ملف الالتقاط للشبكة.
بنهاية المهمة الثانية: ستكون قادراً على تحديد واجهة البرنامج (Interface) و تتعامل مع أشرطة البرنامج الأساسية (Toolbars)
بنهاية المهمة الثالثة: ستكون قادراً على العمل على البرنامج والتقاط المعلومات من الشبكة الخاصة بك من جهازك.
بنهاية المهمة الرابعة: ستكون قادراً على تصفية المعلومات باستخدام الفلتر "Display filter"
بنهاية المهمة الخامسة: ستكون قادراً على تصفية المعلومات باستخدام logical operators
