Learner Reviews & Feedback for Work with Controls and Properties in VB.NET by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will have used Visual Studio to explore the use of controls and their properties in a VB.NET desktop application. You will design and build a form by adding controls such as labels, text boxes, and buttons. To customize the form, you will learn to alter the values of the properties associated with each control. Working with controls and their properties provides an application developer with the skills needed to develop the user interface—the visual component—of an application.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
