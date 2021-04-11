Build a World Encyclopedia with AngularJS
Using AngularJS services
Using AngularJS routing
Calling HTTP API with AngularJS
In this 1.5 hours guided project, you will build a world encyclopedia app from scratch using AngularJS, HTML and JavaScript. You will learn how to take advantage of existing API via HTTP and also learn about more advanced Angular features such as services and routing. (To fit the project within the time limit, some code for areas that are not our focus will be provided). Prerequisites: Basic Angular, HTML, JavaScript, and CSS. Taking my class Make a Bill Splitter app with AngularJS is highly recommended if you want to get a foundation of fundamental AngularJS.
Javascript Framework
Angularjs
Programming Language
Web Development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and preview finished product
Test the http connection and build the country name dropdown box
Retrieve and display the data for the selected country using Angular event
Add the country flag, currencies, and languages
Build a custom AngularJS service to handle the currencies and languages
Use AngularJS routing to add an atlas “page”
