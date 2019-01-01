Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a World Encyclopedia with AngularJS by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1.5 hours guided project, you will build a world encyclopedia app from scratch using AngularJS, HTML and JavaScript. You will learn how to take advantage of existing API via HTTP and also learn about more advanced Angular features such as services and routing. (To fit the project within the time limit, some code for areas that are not our focus will be provided).
Prerequisites: Basic Angular, HTML, JavaScript, and CSS. Taking my class Make a Bill Splitter app with AngularJS is highly recommended if you want to get a foundation of fundamental AngularJS....