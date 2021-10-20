Learner Reviews & Feedback for Wrangling Data for Data Analysts with Python by Coursera Project Network
By the end of this project, you will be able to analyze and data and answer three different questions by Data wrangling which is the process of gathering, selecting, and transforming data to answer an analytical question using Python. In this project, you will be able to gather the data for the whole year of 2020 and query it from the Quandl website using its API. It’s a free website for dummy data. You will be able to convert the returned JSON data into a Python dictionary. And you will be able to analyze this data to calculate the highest and lowest prices in this period, the biggest change based on High and Low price during this year, And finally, the average makeover during this year.
This guided project is for people in the field of business and data analysis. people who want to wrangle data and answer business questions and Clarify the use case and predict the relations between the source data. It provides you with important steps to be a data analyst. Moreover, it equips you with the knowledge in python's native data structures
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Bartlomiej G
Oct 20, 2021
Please advice me if I am wrong but isn't it true that the biggest price in that task is:
14.099999999999994 ?
I use below code (which is simpler at least to me:) ) :
lista = []
for row in dataFinal:
change = row[2]-row[3]
lista.append(change)
print(change)
print('the biggest price change during the year is:',max(lista))
By Brandon R
Mar 19, 2022
Would've been great content but wasn't able to participate in the guided portion of the exercise because of changes in jupyter notebooks