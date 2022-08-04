- Machine Teaching
- Machine Learning
- Decision-Making
- AI Brain Design
- Reinforcement Learning
- Intelligent Design
- Innovation
- AI Design
- Architecture Design Patterns
- Simulated Environments
- AI Brain Performance
- Microsoft Bonsai
Autonomous AI for Industry Specialization
Build Autonomous AI with Machine Teaching. Understand machine teaching and how to design and build an autonomous AI system.
Offered By
What you will learn
You’ll learn Microsoft Project Bonsai, a platform for training AI brains.
You’ll select a use case where autonomous AI can outperform traditional methods—setting the foundation for designing and building an autonomous AI.
You'll gain key AI terminology and understand how to teach and train AI.
You'll design your own original autonomous AI system.
You’ll build an industrial strength AI brain using complex features and simulations to solve real-world problems.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In each course, you’ll complete milestone projects, such as selecting a use case for an autonomous AI solution and designing an autonomous AI system. These projects are building blocks for your major specialization project — building an autonomous AI system.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.