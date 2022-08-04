About this Specialization

Artificial intelligence (AI) is embedded in our daily life, from predictive text on our smart devices to the GPS that helps us navigate to a destination. But AI has been slower to transform industries that deal in tangible objects, like manufacturing and transportation. Yet there's enormous potential: Businesses can generate over $460 billion in incremental profit by integrating AI practices into their business operations, according to research from Infosys Knowledge Institute. This means there's immense opportunity to implement a successful model in your business. And this program will show you how. This specialization offers a new approach to successfully using AI in industry — by applying machine teaching techniques to bring intelligence to autonomous systems and radically transforming and improving processes. Through machine teaching, subject matter experts in engineering and other disciplines infuse their skills and decision-making abilities, honed over years of experience, directly into the AI system. You’ll learn how to break a complex problem into individual skills and give your AI brain, the agent that powers your autonomous system, important clues about how to learn faster. By the end of the specialization, you’ll know how to build smarter, more agile control systems that can help your machinery and processes adapt in real time to changing conditions.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Machine Teaching for Autonomous AI

4.7
stars
12 ratings
Course2

Course 2

Designing Autonomous AI

Course3

Course 3

Building Autonomous AI

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Washington

Placeholder

Microsoft

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder