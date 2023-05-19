Amazon Web Services
Starting Your Career with AWS Cloud Specialization
Amazon Web Services

Starting Your Career with AWS Cloud Specialization

Learn about the most in-demand cloud careers.. Hear from the experts about core AWS services and the skills needed to be a successful cloud builder.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Instructors: Alex G.

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.8

(61 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand which cloud computing roles that are in demand.

  • Identify and assess the skills and knowledge necessary to tasks in cloud computing roles.

  • Describe how cloud expertise and knowledge of AWS can help build solutions.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Specialization - 3 course series

Introduction to AWS Cloud Careers

Course 14 hours4.7 (47 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe IT and cloud computing.

  • Assess in-demand cloud computing roles.

  • Analyze your current skills and the skills you might want to gain in the cloud computing field.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Solution Architecture
Category: Cloud Computing
Category: Developing on AWS
Category: Cloud Operations
Category: AWS cloud

AWS Services Overview for IT Professionals

Course 24 hours4.9 (16 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Identify AWS services and features for compute, networking, storage, databases, analytics, monitoring, cost optimization, and security.

  • Differentiate between core AWS services.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Solution Architecture
Category: aws storage
Category: AWS Database
Category: Cloud Computing
Category: AWS cloud

Hands-on with AWS for IT Professionals

Course 32 hours4.8 (12 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe how Cloud expertise can help building solutions in real life scenarios

  • Learn about AWS Account Creation, AWS Free-Tier with hands-on demonstrations.

  • Identify common patterns and demands for data analysis, solutions architecture and operational scenarios.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cloud Operations on AWS
Category: Cloud Computing
Category: Data Analytics on AWS
Category: Solution Architecture on AWS
Category: AWS cloud

Instructors

Alex G.
Amazon Web Services
6 Courses22,697 learners

Offered by

Amazon Web Services

