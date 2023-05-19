This three-course specialization provides an overview of cloud fundamentals, describes IT and cloud computing, introduces cloud computing roles, and helps to identify and assess skills necessary to perform tasks in cloud computing roles. Students will also get an opportunity to get hands-on and perform tasks that are common in the life of a cloud computing professional. If you’ve considered learning about an in-demand career in cloud computing, this is the place to start.
Applied Learning Project
Ths specialization gives each in-demand cloud computing role a chance to some hands-on experience, such as creating an AWS account, and learning about the AWS Free Tier. Additionally, aspiring Database Admins and Analysts will get a chance to store and transform data using AWS. Operations-minded learners will learn how to optimize cloud usage and spend. And security engineers will design a security architecture and collaboration with Solution Architects on a implementation strategy.