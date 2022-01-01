- Cloud Computing Architecture
Modern Application Development with .NET on AWS Specialization
Become a modern web developer. Accelerate your career by learning to build cloud-native applications on AWS
Offered By
What you will learn
How to build an API driven application using AWS Lambda for serverless compute
How NoSQL databases differ from relational databases and the challenges they solve
You will be able to make an informed decision about when and how to apply key AWS services for compute, storage, and database to different use cases.
- How NoSQL databases differ from relational databases
- How to provision, manage and interact with a DynamoDB table
- How to secure a DynamoDB database
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Labs in this specialization follow a storyline where you are tasked with building out a website hosted on AWS using all serverless services. Each lab will walk you through building out the website and backend API step by step. The labs focus on the use of the AWS SDK and AWS CLI. You will start by creating the front-end website, then the backend API, add authentication to that API, create the backend compute functions, create an asynchronous reporting workflow, and then implement distributed tracing, use monitoring features, and improving performance for the distributed application.
You will also learn how to develop with Amazon DynamoDB by using the AWS Software Development Kit (AWS SDK) via multiple exercises.
No prior knowledge of AWS cloud is required. However, it will be helpful to have foundational to intermediate knowledge of .NET.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
AWS Cloud Technical Essentials
Are you in a technical role and want to learn the fundamentals of AWS? Do you aspire to have a job or career as a cloud developer, architect, or in an operations role? If so, AWS Cloud Technical Essentials is an ideal way to start. This course was designed for those at the beginning of their cloud-learning journey - no prior knowledge of cloud computing or AWS products and services required!
Building Modern .NET Applications on AWS
In modern cloud native application development, it’s oftentimes the goal to build out serverless architectures that are scalable, are highly available, and are fully managed. This means less operational overhead for you and your business, and more focusing on the applications and business specific projects that differentiate you in your marketplace. In this course, we will be covering how to build a modern, greenfield serverless backend on AWS.
Amazon DynamoDB: Building NoSQL Database-Driven Applications
This course introduces you to NoSQL databases and the challenges they solve. Expert instructors will dive deep into Amazon DynamoDB topics such as recovery, SDKs, partition keys, security and encryption, global tables, stateless applications, streams, and best practices.
Amazon Web Services
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 90 fully featured services for compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, developer, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, security, hybrid and enterprise applications, from 44 Availability Zones across 16 geographic regions. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.
