About this Specialization

6,147 recent views
As the Internet was the first digital medium for information, blockchain is the first native digital medium for value. Blockchain is poised to transform the economy and society at large—redefining the ways we transact online, share ideas, and manage workflows. The financial services sector is a key lever in such transformations. This four-course specialization introduces learners to the world of blockchain technology for financial services—including what blockchain is, how it works, and why it is revolutionary. Students learn about various categories of cryptoassets and the ways they can be transacted on a blockchain. They learn how blockchain is transforming the economy and society at large—redefining workflows, global payments, and prosperity. As an outcome of this specialization, students produce a Strategic Action Plan wherein they identify and evaluate a promising application of blockchain technology within the financial services industry. The Specialization is taught by Don Tapscott and Alex Tapscott, globally-recognized authorities on innovation and technology and authors of the best-selling book, “Blockchain Revolution.” It also includes various industry experts and practitioners who will share their experiences within the blockchain ecosystem.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to Blockchain for Financial Services

4.7
stars
537 ratings
137 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Blockchain, Cryptoassets, and Decentralized Finance

4.7
stars
289 ratings
59 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Blockchain Transformations of Financial Services

4.7
stars
151 ratings
27 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Blockchain in Financial Services: Strategic Action Plan

4.4
stars
53 ratings
15 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

INSEAD

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder