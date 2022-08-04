- Project Management
- Communication
- Information Technology
- Negotiation
Успешная карьера Specialization
Build Essential Skills for the Workplace. Improve your employability and advance in today’s dynamic workforce.
Offered By
What you will learn
Понимание этапов цикла проекта
Мониторинг проектной деятельности и оценка прогресса
Профессиональное общение для сообщения статуса проекта.
Разработка и укрепление высокопроизводительных команд
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The purpose of the Capstone Project in the Career Success Specialization is for you to apply the methods and techniques you learned in the series of courses to a personal experience, giving you a way to communicate your value to potential employers. You’ll focus your communication, management, negotiation, problem solving, business writing, time management, finance, entrepreneurship, and project management skills into a single project that demonstrates your career readiness.
There are 10 Courses in this Specialization
Instructors
Rob Stone, PMP, M.Ed.Instructor, University of California, Irvine Extension
Margaret Meloni, MBA, PMPInstructor, University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education
David Standen, MBAInstructor, University of California, Irvine Extension
Sue Robins, M.S. Ed.Instructor, University of California, Irvine Extension
