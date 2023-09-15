This specialization offers tools and resources developed as part of the "Rise up" initiative by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to combat climate change and improve the sustainability of the planet. Through the three courses that make up this specialization, you will learn what we can do individually, as a school, and as a community to lead a more sustainable and healthier life. You'll also delve into the primary ethical and social issues related to climate change, how to use games to support and enhance learning, and the main consequences of climate change for water, energy, landscapes, soil, and our health.
This program is aimed at primary and secondary school teachers in Latin American and Caribbean countries who teach science and topics related to climate change and the environment.
Applied Learning Project
This program is designed to foster climate change mitigation and adaptation initiatives within schools. To achieve this objective, participants will be required to formulate at least one specific action:
Prepare an analysis of the conditions at the school site.
Develop an action plan to mitigate the climate change footprint of their school community (e.g., reduce water usage, promote the use of sustainable energy sources in the school, decrease solid waste production at the school, or encourage responsible material consumption).
Create a risk mitigation plan within the school community to adapt to climate change.