Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
Climate change education Specialization
Get ready to teach about climate change.. Learn how to teach about this topic in a constructive and enjoyable way to encourage children and young people to use their creativity and energy to achieve viable, sustainable, and long-term solutions regarding climate change.

Taught in English

Juan Paredes
Emma Naslud-Hadley

Instructors: Juan Paredes

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level
No prior experience required
2 months at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Specialization - 3 course series

Education on climate change, energy and ecological footprint

Course 16 hours

What you'll learn

  • Identify what climate change is and its connections with factors such as climate, Earth systems, and energy.

  • Design a diagnosis of ecological awareness and motivation to understand the short and long-term causes, effects, and risks of climate change.

  • Identify and promote global and local actions for climate change mitigation.

Skills you'll gain

Education on climate change: water and soil

Course 26 hours

What you'll learn

  • Identify the relationship between water, climate change, and the adaptation of living organisms.

  • Recognize the connection between nutrition, cultivation, and climate change.

  • Identify climate change adaptation strategies, risks, and potential threats.

  • Conduct an analysis of existing hazards to the school environment, identifying potential threats and vulnerabilities.

Skills you'll gain

Climate change education: sustainable environments

Course 37 hours

What you'll learn

  • Identify the elements that make up the landscape, natural disasters, and human actions contributing to their modification.

  • Recognize the effects of cities, consumption, and our ecological footprint on the environment.

  • Identify the impact of climate change on health and the actions to be taken to create healthier environments.

Skills you'll gain

Instructors

Juan Paredes
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
6 Courses

Offered by

Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo

