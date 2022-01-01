- Conversational design
- Dialogflow CX development
- Virtual agent
- Firestore database creation
- Cloud Functions
- Operations Management
- Environment management
Explain how Dialogflow can be used in Contact Center applications.
Implement a virtual agent using Dialogflow CX, including reading and writing from Firestore using Cloud Functions and using tools for troubleshooting.
Manage virtual agent environments and identify key aspects such as security and compliance in the context of contact centers.
Analyze audio recordings using the Speech Analytics Framework (SAF) and recognize use cases where Agent Assist adds value.
This Specialization includes lab based assignments, such as creating a basic chat virtual agent, running prebuilt virtual agents, adding contexts and voice to virtual agents, adding route groups, using cloud functions and managing environments in Dialogflow CX.
This is a beginner to intermediate course, intended for learners with the following types of roles: Conversational designers: Designs the user experience of a virtual assistant. Translates the brand's business requirements into natural dialog flows. Citizen developers: Creates new business applications for consumption by others using high level development and runtime environments. Software developers: Codes computer software in a programming language (e.g., C++, Python, Javascript) and often using an SDK/API. Operations specialists: Monitors system operations and troubleshoots problems. Installs, supports, and maintains network and system tools.
Contact Center AI: Conversational Design Fundamentals
Welcome to "CCAI Conversational Design Fundamentals", the first course in the "Customer Experiences with Contact Center AI" series.
Virtual Agent Development in Dialogflow CX for Citizen Devs
Welcome to "CCAI Virtual Agent Development in Dialogflow CX for Citizen Developers", the second course in the "Customer Experiences with Contact Center AI" series.
Virtual Agent Development in Dialogflow CX for Software Devs
Welcome to "Virtual Agent Development in Dialogflow CX for Software Devs", the third course in the "Customer Experiences with Contact Center AI" series.
Contact Center AI: Operations and Implementation
Welcome to "CCAI Operations and Implementation", the fourth course in the "Customer Experiences with Contact Center AI" series.
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
