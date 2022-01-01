- Data Science
- Ethics
- Machine Learning
- Python Programming
- Communication
- General Statistics
- Statistical Hypothesis Testing
- Logistic Regression Modeling
- Linear Regression Modeling
- Statistical Concepts
- Investment
Data Science for Investment Professionals Specialization
Harness the Power of Data and Machine Learning. Learn how to confidently act as the “translator” between your investment management team and data scientists to communicate complex data science concepts clearly to clients.
What you will learn
Describe and evaluate the statistical methods that underpin Machine Learning techniques
Select appropriate data visualizations and create simple visualizations using Python
Describe how Machine Learning applications can address real-world investment problems
Explain machine learning concepts and techniques to a non-expert audience
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In the courses, learners will use Python to practice calculating measures of central tendency, calculating measures of dispersion, and creating data visualizations as well as see the application of Python in linear regressions and advanced regression concepts. Learners will also practice their communication skills and showcase their creativity in several peer review assignments.
Background in or knowledge of investment products and firms
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Data and Statistics Foundation for Investment Professionals
Aimed at investment professionals or those with investment industry knowledge, this course offers an introduction to the basic data and statistical techniques that underpin data analysis and lays an essential foundation in the techniques that are used in big data and machine learning. It introduces the topics and gives practical examples of how they are used by investment professionals, including the importance of presenting the “data story" by using appropriate visualizations and report writing.
Statistics for Machine Learning for Investment Professionals
One of the biggest changes in the past decade is the rapid adoption of machine learning, AI, and big data in investment decision making. This course introduces learners with knowledge of the investment industry to foundational statistical concepts underpinning machine learning as well as advanced AI techniques. This course demonstrates core modeling frameworks along with carefully selected real-world investment practice examples. The course seeks to familiarize learners with two important programming languages — Python and R (no prior knowledge of Python or R necessary). The motivation is to demonstrate the elegance — and speed — simple programming brings to the investment decision-making process. The reading material in this course offers in-practice insights curated from the blogs of CFA Institute as well as other leading publications.
Machine Learning for Investment Professionals
This course is uniquely tailored to the needs of investment professionals or those with investment industry knowledge who want to develop a basic, practical understanding of machine learning techniques and how they are used in the investment process. Incorporating real-life case studies, this course covers both the technical and the “soft skills” necessary for investment professionals to stay relevant.
CFA Institute is a global association of investment professionals. The mission of CFA Institute is served by generating value for core investment management professionals and engaging with the core investment management industry to advance ethics, market integrity, and professional standards of practice, which collectively contributes value to society.
