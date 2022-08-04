- SRE Culture
DevOps Engineer, SRE Specialization
DevOps Best Practices on Google Cloud. Learn about how to implement DevOps best practices while using Google Cloud.
What you will learn
Identify the purpose and value of Google Cloud products and services.
Learn the skills needed to be successful in a cloud devops engineering role
Choose among and use application deployment environments on Google Cloud: App Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, and Compute Engine.
Techniques for monitoring, troubleshooting, and improving infrastructure and application performance in Google Cloud guided by principles of SRE.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
This specialization takes the learner through the best practices in setting up Google Cloud infrastructure, monitoring and troubleshooting on the platform, and automation. Additionally, SRE culture is outlined as to how Google Engineers build and maintain reliable systems.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure introduces important concepts and terminology for working with Google Cloud. Through videos and hands-on labs, this course presents and compares many of Google Cloud's computing and storage services, along with important resource and policy management tools.
Developing a Google SRE Culture
In many IT organizations, incentives are not aligned between developers, who strive for agility, and operators, who focus on stability. Site reliability engineering, or SRE, is how Google aligns incentives between development and operations and does mission-critical production support. Adoption of SRE cultural and technical practices can help improve collaboration between the business and IT. This course introduces key practices of Google SRE and the important role IT and business leaders play in the success of SRE organizational adoption.
Reliable Google Cloud Infrastructure: Design and Process
This course equips students to build highly reliable and efficient solutions on Google Cloud using proven design patterns. It is a continuation of the Architecting with Google Compute Engine or Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine courses and assumes hands-on experience with the technologies covered in either of those courses. Through a combination of presentations, design activities, and hands-on labs, participants learn to define and balance business and technical requirements to design Google Cloud deployments that are highly reliable, highly available, secure, and cost-effective.
Logging, Monitoring and Observability in Google Cloud
Learn how to monitor, troubleshoot, and improve your infrastructure and application performance. Guided by the principles of Site Reliability Engineering (SRE), this course features a combination of lectures, demos, hands-on labs, and real-world case studies. In this course, you'll gain experience with full-stack monitoring, real-time log management and analysis, debugging code in production, and profiling CPU and memory usage.
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
