About this Specialization

1,990 recent views
The Esports Management Specialization prepares students to turn a passion for gaming into a viable career. According to a market report by Newzoo, global esports revenues have reached $906 million in 2018, a year-on-year growth of +38%. Speak knowledgeably about the history, community, and business of esports with future employers and other stakeholders in the industry. Individuals aspiring to launch or already beginning their career in the business of esports. This program suits game developers, finance professionals, community managers, marketers, and project managers. Overview of esports will introduce learners to the roles and influences that game developers have in the industry. Learners get a glimpse into the structures of an organization and how it builds a brand. Learners will also be informed of the jobs available in esports and where to get started in order to be involved.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Game Developers and Esports Organizations

4.6
stars
162 ratings
46 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Esports Teams and Professional Players

4.6
stars
68 ratings
17 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Collegiate Esports and Career Planning

4.6
stars
44 ratings
12 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Esports Management Capstone Project

4.5
stars
40 ratings
11 reviews

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder