- Events
- Esports
- Gaming
- Management
- Production
Esports Specialization
Launch your career in Esports. Explore esports from behind the scenes and learn what it means to be involved in esports.
Offered By
What you will learn
Examine relationships in the esports communities and understand how their different roles affect each other.
Explore esports from behind the scenes and learn what it means to be involved in esports.
Learn the structures of what an esports organizations might look like and build the groundwork for an understanding of the esports industry.
Understand the roles and influences that game developers have in the industry.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
We will analyze the pros and cons of creating a single or multiple Esport organization and recommend an effective branding strategy for a hypothetical Esport organization based on current Esport branding considerations. You will develop a plan for recruiting funding resources for a hypothetical Esports organization and choose an Esport organization role of interest, other than Owner, and describe your reasoning.
No prior experience required.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Game Developers and Esports Organizations
Before you can have an Esport, you must have a video game to play and a game developer to design it. This course is dedicated to discussing game developers and their relationship with their respective Esport. The content will help you recognize the qualities a video game must have to become a successful Esport. We will examine the diagram demonstrating the various competitive structures commonly found in Esports.
Esports Teams and Professional Players
This course will be focusing on the competitive Esport team and individual professional players. Whether you are playing on a team or competing as an individual, you will find that being a professional Esports player is more complex and nuanced than most people realize. We will be talking a lot about the support staff surrounding players, the intricacy of navigating contracts, and the hardships of committing yourself to professional play.
Collegiate Esports and Career Planning
This course will be covering hot topics in the Esports industry. With Esports exploding in popularity over the last ten years, there are a lot of issues to discuss.
Esports Management Capstone Project
We will analyze the pros and cons of creating a single or multiple Esport organization and recommend an effective branding strategy for a hypothetical Esport organization based on current Esport branding considerations.
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.