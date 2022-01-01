- Bootstrap (Front-End Framework)
- Node.Js
- Jquery
- SASS (Stylesheet Language)
- Angularjs
- Reactive Programming
- Typescript
- Authentication
- Mongodb
- Express.Js
Full Stack Web Development with Angular Specialization
Build Complete Web and Hybrid Mobile Solutions. Master front-end web, hybrid mobile app and server-side development in five comprehensive courses.
Offered By
What you will learn
Understand client-side web UI frameworks
Use of Angular Material and Angular Flex-Layout for UI design
Utilize the Ionic mobile application framework
Build mobile apps for multiple platforms with a single codebase
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will work on hands-on exercises, culminating in development of a full-fledged application at the end of each course. Each course also includes a mini-Capstone Project as part of the Honors Track where you’ll apply your skills to build a fully functional project.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Front-End Web UI Frameworks and Tools: Bootstrap 4
This course will give you an overview of client-side web UI frameworks, in particular Bootstrap 4. You will learn about grids and responsive design, Bootstrap CSS and JavaScript components. You will learn about CSS preprocessors, Less and Sass. You will also learn the basics of Node.js and NPM and task runners like Grunt and Gulp.
Front-End JavaScript Frameworks: Angular
This course concentrates mainly on Javascript based front-end frameworks, and in particular the Angular framework (Currently Ver. 6.x). This course will use Typescript for developing Angular application. Typescript features will be introduced in the context of Angular as part of the exercises. You will also get an introduction to the use of Angular Material and Angular Flex-Layout for responsive UI design. You will be introduced to various aspects of Angular including components, directives and services. You will learn about data binding, Angular router and its use for developing single-page applications. You will also learn about designing both template-driven forms and reactive forms. A quick introduction to Observables, reactive programming and RxJS in the context of Angular is included. You will then learn about Angular support for client-server communication through the HTTP client and the use of REST API on the server side. A quick tour through Angular animation support and Angular testing rounds off the course. You must have either completed the previous course in the specialization on Bootstrap 4, or have a working knowledge of front end web-UI frameworks to be able to navigate this course. Also a good working knowledge of JavaScript, especially ES 5 is strongly recommended.
Server-side Development with NodeJS, Express and MongoDB
This course deals with all things server-side. We base the entire course around the NodeJS platform. We start with a brief overview of the Web protocols: HTTP and HTTPS. We examine NodeJS and NodeJS modules: Express for building web servers. On the database side, we review basic CRUD operations, NoSQL databases, in particular MongoDB and Mongoose for accessing MongoDB from NodeJS. We examine the REST concepts and building a RESTful API. We touch upon authentication and security. Finally we review backend as a service (BaaS) approaches, including mobile BaaS, both open-source and commercial BaaS services.
Offered by
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
HKUST - A dynamic, international research university, in relentless pursuit of excellence, leading the advance of science and technology, and educating the new generation of front-runners for Asia and the world.
