Learn front-end and hybrid mobile development, with server-side support, for implementing a multi-platform solution. The first two courses in this Specialization cover front-end frameworks: Bootstrap 4 and React. On the server side, you’ll learn to implement NoSQL databases using MongoDB, work within a Node.js environment and Express framework, and communicate to the client side through a RESTful API. Learners enrolling in this Specialization are expected to have prior working knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript. Ideally learners should complete the courses in the specified sequence.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Front-End Web UI Frameworks and Tools: Bootstrap 4

Front-End Web Development with React

Server-side Development with NodeJS, Express and MongoDB

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

