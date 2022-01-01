About this Specialization

La Inteligencia Artificial (IA) ya no es ciencia ficción. Está impregnando rápidamente todos los sectores y tiene un profundo impacto en prácticamente todos los aspectos de nuestra existencia. Tanto si eres un ejecutivo, responsable, profesional del sector, investigador o estudiante, comprender la IA, su impacto y su potencial transformador para tu organización y nuestra sociedad es de suma importancia. Esta especialización está diseñada para aquellos con poca o ninguna experiencia en IA, tengan o no experiencia en tecnología, y no requiere ningún conocimiento de programación. Está diseñada para proporcionar un sólido entendimiento de lo que es la IA, sus aplicaciones y casos de uso en diferentes sectores. Te familiarizarás con términos como Machine Learning, Deep Learning y Redes Neuronales. Además, te familiarizarás con los servicios para IA de IBM Watson, que permiten que cualquier empresa aplique de forma rápida y sencilla sistemas predefinidos de IA para sus productos y soluciones. También aprenderás sobre la creación de asistentes virtuales inteligentes y cómo pueden aprovecharse en diferentes escenarios. Al final de esta especialización, los estudiantes habrán realizado actividades prácticas con varios entornos y aplicaciones de IA, y habrán creado y desplegado un chatbot con IA en un sitio web, sin nada de programación.
Introducción a La Inteligencia Artificial (IA)

Iniciación A La IA con IBM Watson

Creando Chatbots con Tecnología de IA Sin experiencia en Programación

