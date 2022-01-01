About this Specialization

ההדרכה של Cloud Digital Leader מכילה ארבעה קורסים שמיועדים להכשיר אנשי מקצוע בודדים או צוותים בתחומים הבאים: טכנולוגיית הענן, תרחישים עסקיים נפוצים לדוגמה ואיך פתרונות ענן והיכולות שבמוצרי הליבה של Google Cloud תומכים בפעילות בארגון. נסקור מונחי יסוד בתחום הענן. נזהה מוצרים ופתרונות של Google Cloud שתומכים בטרנספורמציה דיגיטלית. נסביר איך ליישם חדשנות בארגונים בעזרת נתונים וטכנולוגיית ענן. נזהה דפוסי שינוי מרכזיים ומוצרים של Google Cloud למודרניזציה של תשתיות ואפליקציות. נתאר גורמים שתורמים להצלחה של פעולות ואבטחה בענן.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Course 1

Introduction to Digital Transformation Google Cloud בעברית

Course 2

Course 2

Innovating with Data and Google Cloud בעברית

Course 3

Course 3

Infrastructure and Application Modernization with Google Cloud בעברית

Course 4

Course 4

Understanding Google Cloud Operations and Security בעברית

