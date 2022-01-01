- Cloud Computing Security
Google Cloud Digital Leader Training בעברית Specialization
צבר אוריינות בסיסית בענן ובטרנספורמציה דיגיטלית. .הגדל את ביטחון הענן שלך כך שתוכל לדבר עם עמיתים בתפקידי ענן טכניים ולתרום להחלטות עסקיות שקשורות לענן
What you will learn
נסקור מונחי יסוד בתחום הענן.
דיגיטלית.נזהה מוצרים ופתרונות של Google Cloud שתומכים בטרנספורמציה
נסביר איך ליישם חדשנות בארגונים בעזרת נתונים וטכנולוגיית ענן.
נזהה דפוסי שינוי מרכזיים ומוצרים של Google Cloud למודרניזציה של תשתיות ואפליקציות.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
ההדרכה הזו יכולה להועיל לכל עובד או צוות בתחום העסקי בארגון, שרוצים ללמוד על טכנולוגיית ענן, נתונים וטרנספורמציה דיגיטלית באמצעות טכנולוגיית Google Cloud.
לתלמידים תהיה הזדמנות לאמת את הידע שלהם שנצבר לאורך כל אחד מהקורסים בעזרת תרגול והערכות מדורגות בסוף כל מודול ולכל קורס. תרגול והערכות מדורגות משמשים לאמת ולהדגים תוצאות למידה.
This specialization is job role agnostic. Individuals or teams interested in learning about cloud technology and data can take this training.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Digital Transformation Google Cloud בעברית
?מהי טכנולוגיית ענן ומהו מדע הנתונים? וחשוב יותר, איך הם יכולים לעזור לכם, לצוות שלכם ולעסק שלכם
Innovating with Data and Google Cloud בעברית
טכנולוגיית הענן לבדה מספקת לעסק חלק קטן בלבד מהערך האמיתי שלה. כשהיא משולבת עם נתונים בנפח רב מאוד, נוצרת העוצמה שמאפשרת להפיק ערך וליצור חוויות חדשות ללקוחות
Infrastructure and Application Modernization with Google Cloud בעברית
בארגונים מסורתיים רבים משתמשים במערכות ובאפליקציות מדורות קודמים, וקשה לבצע באמצעותן התאמה לעומס ופעולות מהירות הדרושות כדי לעמוד בציפיות מודרניות של לקוחות.
Understanding Google Cloud Operations and Security בעברית
.הקורס בוחן ניהול עלויות, אבטחה ותפעול בענן
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
