- Information Visualization (INFOVIS)
- D3.Js
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
Information Visualization Specialization
Design, evaluate and develop data visualizations. Master the foundational principles and practice of information visualization
Offered By
What you will learn
Select the right visualization methods for a given data analysis and presentation problem
Evaluate the quality of graphs according to their expressiveness and effectiveness
Inspect Accuracy, Discriminability, Salience, and Separability, and their implications for design.
Create data visualizations using D3.js
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Projects in the specialization allow students to decode, critique, and redesign visualizations, design effective color scales, and design and develop a full interactive visualization using real-world data sets. Each project is designed to enable students to demonstrate mastery of the course learning objectives.
Basic programming experience is necessary to complete projects in this course. Familiarity with JavaScript is a plus.
Basic programming experience is necessary to complete projects in this course. Familiarity with JavaScript is a plus.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Information Visualization: Foundations
The main goal of this specialization is to provide the knowledge and practical skills necessary to develop a strong foundation on information visualization and to design and develop advanced applications for visual data analysis.
Information Visualization: Applied Perception
This module aims at introducing fundamental concepts of visual perception applied to information visualization. These concepts help the student ideate and evaluate visualization designs in terms of how well they leverage the capabilities of the human perceptual machinery.
Information Visualization: Programming with D3.js
In this course you will learn how to use D3.js to create powerful visualizations for web. Learning D3.js will enable you to create many different types of visualization and to visualize many different data types. It will give you the freedom to create something as simple as a bar chart as well your own new revolutionary technique.
Information Visualization: Advanced Techniques
This course aims to introduce learners to advanced visualization techniques beyond the basic charts covered in Information Visualization: Fundamentals. These techniques are organized around data types to cover advance methods for: temporal and spatial data, networks and trees and textual data. In this module we also teach learners how to develop innovative techniques in D3.js.
Offered by
New York University
New York University is a leading global institution for scholarship, teaching, and research. Based in New York City with campuses and sites in 14 additional major cities across the world, NYU embraces diversity among faculty, staff and students to ensure the highest caliber, most inclusive educational experience.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.