About this Specialization

5,058 recent views
This Specialization will help you switch from a top-down leadership, with the emphasis on authority, to an open leadership based on trust and sense. This new approach of leadership, taught to HEC MBA’s student and top executives, encourages relationships between people in spite of their differences of opinion and enables better team leadership. The Savoir-Relier protocol is based on more than 25 years of research and practice. It has been implemented with positive impact on individual and teams in companies like Apple, L'Oréal, LVMH, Sanofi or Pernod Ricard for example. Just as them, as an executive, manager or individual, you will practice the Savoir-Relier method and discover that when done with courage, empathy, humility and resilience, it stimulates creative initiatives, and creates meaning to foster action and results. It will help you to overcome difficult situations with resilience and navigate complex systems. You will explore your own leadership style through conversations with your peers, and acquire the necessary self-confidence to make good decisions based on the opinions and ideas of others, even if they are contradictory You will also hear perspectives on leadership from outstanding leaders such as an Olympic athlete, business executives, and other distinguished guest speakers. In the final Capstone Project, you will apply the skills you have grown and the models you have learned to address and overcome a personal leadership challenge.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 5 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 5 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Building Your Leadership Skills

4.6
stars
2,208 ratings
586 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Giving Sense to Your Leadership Experience

4.6
stars
442 ratings
97 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Leading Organizations

4.7
stars
268 ratings
69 reviews
Course4

Course 4

CAPSTONE: Your Leadership Challenge

4.7
stars
63 ratings
25 reviews

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

HEC Paris

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder