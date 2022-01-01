- Confidence
- Communication
- Leadership
- Strategic Hr Leadership
- Human Resources (HR)
Inspirational Leadership: Leading with Sense Specialization
Shape Your Life With Leadership. Become a better leader, manager, colleague, parent, or friend in three courses.
No prior experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Building Your Leadership Skills
When taking this course, you will raise your own self-awareness and gain self-confidence for a better leadership.
Giving Sense to Your Leadership Experience
With this course you will position your own leadership style and grow your resilience
Leading Organizations
This course is the last course of the a Specialization on Leadership called “Inspirational Leadership: Leading with Sense”, so you may want to take the courses “Building Your Leadership Skills” and “Giving Sense to your Leadership Experience” prior of taking this course.
CAPSTONE: Your Leadership Challenge
Welcome to the capstone project course in the Coursera Inspirational Leadership Specialization!
HEC Paris
HEC Paris, founded in 1881 by the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is one of France’s oldest elite higher education Grandes Ecoles. Throughout its 130-year history, HEC Paris has consistently attracted individuals highly capable and talented, innovative and entrepreneurial, ambitious and open-minded, capable of becoming architects of a responsible world. What makes HEC unique is its conviction shared by the HEC community: knowledge determines the freedom and entrepreneurship required for a better world.
