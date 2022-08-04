- Cloud Platforms
- Cloud Engineering
- Cloud-Based Integration
- Cloud Computing
- Cloud Applications
- Cloud Infrastructure
- Cloud Management
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Cloud sales and marketing managers, business executives and operations and data center managers who need education around the specifics of the business aspects of operating a cloud at Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), Distributors, Resellers and Managed Service Providers who service cloud customers.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Enterprise Business Requirements Driven Cloud
Understand end-customers business drivers and business requirements for the cloud. Learn about cloud services considerations, how to support business requirements with the Intel® portfolio, and the M's of the cloud transformation journey.
Business Case for Cloud Workloads
Learn what a workloads placement strategy is, why it is important, and how to demonstrate to customers the tangible value that Intel® technical optimizations offer as part of the workload placement process.
Cloud Pricing and Financial Operations (FinOps)
This specialization is targeted to cloud sales, marketing managers, business executives, and operations and data center managers who need education around the specifics of the business aspects of operating a cloud at Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), Distributors, Resellers and Managed Service Providers who service cloud customers.
Offered by
Intel
The Intel® Developer Zone offers tools and how-to information to enable cross-platform app development through platform and technology information, code samples, and peer expertise in order to help developers innovate and succeed. Join communities for the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Persistent Memory & Game Dev to download tools, access dev kits, share ideas with like-minded developers, and participate in hackathons, contests, roadshows, and local events.
