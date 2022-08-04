About this Specialization

Understanding the business aspects of the cloud is key for any organization using it as the backbone for their products and services. Take your cloud acumen to the next level to be able to better sell and address cloud related issues. This in-depth curriculum covers a variety of relevant topics for any seasoned cloud professional including assessing an organization's enterprise needs and guiding customers to practical solutions. Learn the intricacies and importance of critical topics including: workload placement strategies, cloud architecture offerings, cloud financial operations, and pricing information.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Enterprise Business Requirements Driven Cloud

Course2

Course 2

Business Case for Cloud Workloads

Course3

Course 3

Cloud Pricing and Financial Operations (FinOps)

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Intel

