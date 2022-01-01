About this Specialization

Increasingly Cloud Services are critical to driving many industries. The cloud utilizes foundational technologies such as higher-performing computing, larger-more capable storage, faster interconnect, robust security and networking, and artificial intelligence. This trend towards cloudification requires both technical and business focused channel partner leaders to understand how the cloud is used to move, store and process information at a rapid pace. Gain a strong foundation to enhance your cloud learning abilities. Develop a broad understanding of cloud technologies that are impacted or driven by Intel to help you better position your cloud offerings to your customers including an overview about the cloud industry, types of cloud services, cloud usage models, cloud networking and artificial intelligence in the cloud.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Cloud Essentials & Usage

Course2

Course 2

Cloud Technologies & Services

Course3

Course 3

Data Platform, Cloud Networking and AI in the Cloud

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Intel

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder