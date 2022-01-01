- Understanding of Cloud usage models
- Understanding of Types of Cloud services
- Understanding of the Cloud industry and the major players.
- Understanding of networking in the Cloud
Gain a strong foundation to enhance your cloud learning abilities. Develop a broad understanding of cloud technologies that are impacted or driven by Intel to help you better position your cloud offerings to your customers including an overview about the cloud industry, types of cloud services, cloud usage models, cloud networking and artificial intelligence in the cloud.
Any previous computing and business experience. This course is ideal for Business Executives, Data Center Managers, Marketing Managers, Operation Managers, Sales Managers, and anyone looking to leverage or sell into the Cloud.
The Cloud Essentials portion of this course will assist the learner in identifying all the critical aspects of Cloud Architecture. At the end of the course they will demonstrate good comprehension of cloud technology and be able to define key XaaS offerings. In addition, key cloud consumption models will be addressed. This Cloud Usage portion of this course helps identify the fundamental enterprise business needs and cloud ecosystem for application development and deployment. The learner will be able to understand the fundamentals of application development concepts as well as the basic considerations for workload placement in cloud environments. In addition, legacy, cloud native, COTS and Open Source applications will be addressed.
The Cloud Technology course is intended to level set learners on key products and technologies - such as compute, storage and networking that make up the "Cloud". In addition, learners will learn basic concepts of other technologies like containers, media and telemetry. The Cloud Services module will drill more deeply into the services that are made available in the cloud environment. The student completing this module will be able to describe the components of a cloud service including VPC, networking and cloud security. In addition, this module includes a discussion around cloud supply lines and the key players in the cloud channel.
The Data Platform course aims to establish a strong foundation, and working knowledge of the fundamentals of data, including data mechanics, databases, and other foundational elements of data processing. This course will drill into the specific data management elements including relational taxonomy of data, data lifecycle and fundamentals databases and data processing and analysis. The course also covers the relevance of IA with respect to data in the cloud. The Cloud Networking course covers network concepts, topology, types of devices and data center functions, with an introduction to key Intel® networking products and features. The AI in the Cloud module will improve the learner's ability to guide customers toward Intel Artificial Intelligence-based instances and services from the major cloud service providers, including Azure, AWS, and GCP. It will describe cloud AI trends and summarize the AI-as-a-Service offerings from the primary CSPs. Also covered will be a focus on specific benefits customers get from using Intel architecture in AI environments, including multiple end-user success stories using Intel-based instances.
The Intel® Developer Zone offers tools and how-to information to enable cross-platform app development through platform and technology information, code samples, and peer expertise in order to help developers innovate and succeed. Join communities for the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Persistent Memory & Game Dev to download tools, access dev kits, share ideas with like-minded developers, and participate in hackathons, contests, roadshows, and local events.
