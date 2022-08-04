- Calculus
Введение в механику Specialization
Understand the Physics of Mechanics and Motion. This specialization is equivalent to a one semester calculus-based introductory mechanics course, and will prepare you well for further coursework or independent study in science or engineering.
What you will learn
How to describe motion graphically mathematically.
The nature of forces and how they influence motion.
How to use energy and momentum to solve mechanics problems.
Interactions and energies of gravitational interactions.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The courses include conceptual lecture questions, computational homework problems, and comprehensive exams. These will build your skills in using mathematical tools (trigonometry, vector analysis, and calculus) to calculate and/or estimate needed parameters in real-world problems.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
