Engineers wanting to advance their careers must be able to lead teams effectively. This Specialization is designed for professional engineers who are interested in advancing into leadership and management roles. You’ll develop awareness of your own strengths and weaknesses as a leader, and you’ll learn to leverage your strengths and control for your weaknesses when you’re placed in charge of a team or project. You’ll also learn to manage relationships with your team members and colleagues through proven coaching, mentoring, and conflict resolution techniques, and you’ll master goal-setting and planning methods designed to set you and your team up for success. Finally, you’ll learn how to set up a creative environment for your team, and how to motivate each team member to reach his or her potential.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Self Awareness and the Effective Leader

Relationship Management

Personal Leadership Development Planning and Leading High Performing Teams

Rice University

