About this Specialization

By taking Introduction to Logic and Critical Thinking you will improve your ability to identify, analyze, and evaluate arguments by other people (including politicians, used car salesmen, and teachers) and also to construct arguments of your own in order to convince others and to help you decide what to believe or do. This specialization introduces general standards of good reasoning and offers tools to improve your critical thinking skills. These skills will help you determine when an argument is being given, what its crucial parts are, and what it assumes implicitly. You will also learn how to apply deductive and inductive standards for assessing arguments and how to detect and avoid fallacies.
Kazakh
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Қайтадан ойланыңыз I: аргументтерді қалай түсінуге болады

Қайтадан ойланыңыз II: қалай дедуктивті ойлау керек

Қайтадан ойланыңыз III: индуктивті түрде қалай ойлау керек

Қайтадан ойланыңыз IV: қателіктерден құтылу жолдары

Duke University

