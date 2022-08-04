- logic
- Critical Thinking
- reason
Логикаға және сыни тұрғыдан ойлауға кіріспе Specialization
Think Again: How to Reason and Argue. Learn how to recognize and make well reasoned arguments.
Offered By
What you will learn
understand and appreciate arguments that you and other people present
determine whether or not an argument is deductively valid
analyze and assess five common forms of inductive arguments
recognize fallacies
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
This specialization includes four courses and an optional final project. In the final project you will construct your own argument on any topic that interests you. You will develop a thesis statement and write an argument of 400–600 words to support your thesis.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.