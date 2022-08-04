About this Specialization

This specialization was developed for engineering students to self-study engineering mathematics. We expect students to already be familiar with single variable calculus and computer programming. Through this specialization, students will learn matrix algebra, differential equations, vector calculus, numerical methods, and MATLAB programming. This will provide them with the tools to effectively apply mathematics to engineering problems and be well-equipped to pursue a degree in engineering. To get a better understanding of what this specialization has to offer, be sure to watch the Promotional Video!
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 5 hours/week
Kazakh
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Инженерлерге арналған матрицалық алгебра

Инженерлерге арналған дифференциалдық теңдеулер

Инженерлерге арналған векторлық талдау

Инженерлерге арналған сандық әдістер

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

