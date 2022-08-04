- Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)
- Differential Equations
- Vector Calculus
- Matrix Algebra
- Numerical Analysis
Математика для инженеров Specialization
Learn the mathematics needed to become an engineer. Study matrix algebra, differential equations, vector calculus, numerical methods and complete a capstone project.
Offered By
What you will learn
Матрицы
Системы линейных уравнений
Векторные пространства
Собственные значения и собственный вектор
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will write MATLAB programs to solve the computational fluid dynamics problem of the flow around a cylinder. At the end of the "Mathematics for Engineers: The Capstone Course", learners will be able to compute the iconic Kármán vortex street. To watch a video of the Kármán vortex street, you can visit the following link: https://youtu.be/FlM1de9Sxh0
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
