- Natural Language Processing with BERT
- ML Pipelines and ML Operations (MLOps)
- A/B Testing and Model Deployment
- Data Labeling at Scale
- Automated Machine Learning (AutoML)
- Statistical Data Bias Detection
- Multi-class Classification with FastText and BlazingText
- Data ingestion
- Exploratory Data Analysis
- ML Pipelines and MLOps
- Model Training and Deployment with BERT
- Model Debugging and Evaluation
Practical Data Science on the AWS Cloud Specialization
Become a cloud data science expert. Develop and scale your data science projects into the cloud using Amazon SageMaker
Offered By
What you will learn
Prepare data, detect statistical data biases, perform feature engineering at scale to train models, & train, evaluate, & tune models with AutoML
Store & manage ML features using a feature store, & debug, profile, tune, & evaluate models while tracking data lineage and model artifacts
Build, deploy, monitor, & operationalize end-to-end machine learning pipelines
Build data labeling and human-in-the-loop pipelines to improve model performance with human intelligence
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
By the end of this Specialization, you will be ready to:
• Ingest, register, and explore datasets
• Detect statistical bias in a dataset
• Automatically train and select models with AutoML
• Create machine learning features from raw data
• Save and manage features in a feature store
• Train and evaluate models using built-in algorithms and custom BERT models
• Debug, profile, and compare models to improve performance
• Build and run a complete ML pipeline end-to-end
• Optimize model performance using hyperparameter tuning
• Deploy and monitor models
• Perform data labeling at scale
• Build a human-in-the-loop pipeline to improve model performance
• Reduce cost and improve performance of data products
Working knowledge of ML & Python, familiarity with Jupyter notebook & stat, completion of the Deep Learning & AWS Cloud Technical Essentials courses
Working knowledge of ML & Python, familiarity with Jupyter notebook & stat, completion of the Deep Learning & AWS Cloud Technical Essentials courses
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Analyze Datasets and Train ML Models using AutoML
In the first course of the Practical Data Science Specialization, you will learn foundational concepts for exploratory data analysis (EDA), automated machine learning (AutoML), and text classification algorithms. With Amazon SageMaker Clarify and Amazon SageMaker Data Wrangler, you will analyze a dataset for statistical bias, transform the dataset into machine-readable features, and select the most important features to train a multi-class text classifier. You will then perform automated machine learning (AutoML) to automatically train, tune, and deploy the best text-classification algorithm for the given dataset using Amazon SageMaker Autopilot. Next, you will work with Amazon SageMaker BlazingText, a highly optimized and scalable implementation of the popular FastText algorithm, to train a text classifier with very little code.
Build, Train, and Deploy ML Pipelines using BERT
In the second course of the Practical Data Science Specialization, you will learn to automate a natural language processing task by building an end-to-end machine learning pipeline using Hugging Face’s highly-optimized implementation of the state-of-the-art BERT algorithm with Amazon SageMaker Pipelines. Your pipeline will first transform the dataset into BERT-readable features and store the features in the Amazon SageMaker Feature Store. It will then fine-tune a text classification model to the dataset using a Hugging Face pre-trained model, which has learned to understand the human language from millions of Wikipedia documents. Finally, your pipeline will evaluate the model’s accuracy and only deploy the model if the accuracy exceeds a given threshold.
Optimize ML Models and Deploy Human-in-the-Loop Pipelines
In the third course of the Practical Data Science Specialization, you will learn a series of performance-improvement and cost-reduction techniques to automatically tune model accuracy, compare prediction performance, and generate new training data with human intelligence. After tuning your text classifier using Amazon SageMaker Hyper-parameter Tuning (HPT), you will deploy two model candidates into an A/B test to compare their real-time prediction performance and automatically scale the winning model using Amazon SageMaker Hosting. Lastly, you will set up a human-in-the-loop pipeline to fix misclassified predictions and generate new training data using Amazon Augmented AI and Amazon SageMaker Ground Truth.
Offered by
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Amazon Web Services
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 90 fully featured services for compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, developer, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, security, hybrid and enterprise applications, from 44 Availability Zones across 16 geographic regions. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
What is the Practical Data Science Specialization about?
What are the benefits of running data science projects in the cloud?
What will I learn in the Practical Data Science Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Practical Data Science Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary for the Practical Data Science Specialization?
Who is the Practical Data Science Specialization for?
How long does it take to complete the Practical Data Science Specialization?
Who created the Practical Data Science Specialization?
Is this a standalone course or a Specialization?
How do I take the Specialization?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
How much does the Specialization cost?
Can I apply for financial aid?
Can I audit the Practical Data Science Specialization?
How do I get a receipt to get this reimbursed by my employer?
I want to purchase this Specialization for my employees. How can I do that?
Will I receive a certificate at the end of the Specialization?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.