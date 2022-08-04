About this Specialization

Through this 6-course Specialization in Strategic Leadership and Management, you will learn the fundamentals of effectively leading people, teams, and organizations and develop tools to analyze business situations. In addition to building a conceptual framework for leadership, learners will develop and practice strategies for immediate impact. The Specialization covers the strategic, human resource, and organizational foundations for creating and capturing value for sustainable competitive advantage both within a single business and across a portfolio of businesses. The specialization culminates in a capstone: a leadership and management plan where you’ll apply what you’ve learned to a business situation. With participation by one or more focal companies, the experiential and hands-on deliverable will provide valuable practice and create value from the perspective of potential employers. This Specialization is part of Gies College of Business’ suite of online programs, including the iMBA and iMSM. Learn more about admissions into the program and explore how your Coursera work can be leveraged if accepted into the program here.
Kazakh
Командаларға жетекшілік ету: көшбасшы ретінде даму

Командаларға жетекшілік ету: тиімді команда мәдениетін құру

Ұйымды жобалау

Ұйымды басқару

