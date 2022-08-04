- Strategic Management
- Negotiation
- Leadership
- Business Strategy
Стратегическое лидерство и управление Specialization
Leadership and Business Skill for Immediate Impact. Apply practical strategies to becoming an effective organizational leader.
The capstone for the specialization will provide a learning experience that integrates across all the courses within it. It will involve a leadership and management plan where you’ll apply what you’ve learned to a business situation. With participation by one or more focal companies, the experiential and hands-on deliverable will provide valuable practice and create value from the perspective of potential employers.
