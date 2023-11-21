Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
Supply Chain Excellence Specialization
Become a supply chain expert. Learn what great supply chain organizations do to foster excellence and become the key to sucess.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Rudolf Leuschner, Ph.D.

Instructor: Rudolf Leuschner, Ph.D.

Specialization - 5 course series

Advanced level

Recommended experience

5 months at 6 hours a week
Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Supply Chain Excellence

Course 1
13 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Complex Problem Solving
Category: Logistics Strategy
Category: Supply Chain

Sourcing Excellence

Course 2
22 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Supply Chain Strategy
Category: Financial Strategy
Category: Complex Problem Solving

Operations Excellence

Course 3
17 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Lean Six Sigma
Category: Operations Management
Category: Complex Problem Solving

Logistics Excellence

Course 4
14 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Procurement
Category: Strategic Sourcing
Category: supply chain finance

Supply Chain Excellence Capstone

Course 5
16 hours

What you'll learn

Rudolf Leuschner, Ph.D.
Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
17 Courses320,936 learners

