Supply Chain Excellence

This Specialization is an advanced view to the fascinating world of Supply Chain Management. When you complete the program you'll have a richer understanding of the complexities that companies are facing in today's global networked economy.
The Specialization is for you, if: 1. have taken our introductory specialization in Supply Chain Management and want to learn more; 2. you have some experience in Supply Chain Management and want to understand the topic better; 3. you're fascinated by how the global economy is linked together by the flow of products, information, and finances.
Applied Learning Project
You will learn to analyze a company's supply chain and solve business problems in a realistic setting. In addition, you will solve three detailed real-life case studies showing your mastery of supply chain management. The skills you develop in this specialization will help you become an expert in the global end-to-end network of customers and suppliers.