Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
Sustainable Infrastructure Specialization
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo

Sustainable Infrastructure Specialization

Incorporating sustainability in your projects. Increase your knowledge in the development and financing of sustainable infrastructure projects for the region's growth.

Taught in English

Ricardo De Vecchi
Tomás Serebrisky
Gema Sacristán

Instructors: Ricardo De Vecchi

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • The importance of sustainable infrastructure development throughout the life cycle of projects to address global challenges.

  • Identify sustainable infrastructure projects and their role in employment, gender equity and nature-based solutions. 

  • Distinguish financing opportunities and innovative financial instruments for sustainable infrastructure.

Skills you'll gain

Specialization - 3 course series

Sustainable Infrastructure on the Development Agenda

Course 15 hours

What you'll learn

  • The importance and concept of sustainable infrastructure and its contributions to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement and the SDGs.

  • The relevance and pillars of sustainability throughout the lifecycle of infrastructure projects to address global challenges.

  • The economic and social benefits of including the private sector perspective in infrastructure portfolios.

Dimensions of Sustainable Infrastructure in a Project

Course 29 hours

What you'll learn

  • The role of sustainable infrastructure in employment, gender equity, and nature-based solutions.

  • The role of institutions, support strategies, and technical assistance from the IDB in the implementation of sustainable infrastructure projects.

  • Interdependence, sustainability, and resilience in infrastructure projects, and their operation, planning, and implementation.

Sustainable Infrastructure Project Financing

Course 33 hours

What you'll learn

  • Fuentes y oportunidades de financiación en los proyectos de infraestructura sostenible

  • Estructuras e instrumentos financieros innovadores para proyectos de infraestructura sostenible alineados con el pipeline de proyectos bancables

  • Financiamiento concesional; principios, impacto y tipos de proyectos existentes

Instructors

Ricardo De Vecchi
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo

