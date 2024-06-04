This specialised programme is aimed at people who are involved or interested in the infrastructure, water, energy, environment, transport, urban planning and similar sectors, and who seek to develop a common vision on sustainable infrastructure, its dimensions and its contribution to meeting the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement.
Through 3 courses you will incorporate knowledge and tools to work on the dimensions of social, environmental, institutional and economic-financial sustainability in your projects, and you will learn about the universe of funds that provide financing for sustainable infrastructure.
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the specialised programme, participants will have the opportunity to apply their learning to case studies. They will have to reflect on issues such as strategic planning, team organisation, financing, among others. Each of the three courses is designed to proviode elarners with theoretical and practical knowledge on how to design, implement and evaluate sustainable infrastructure projects.