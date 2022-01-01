No prior experience required.
The Art of Sales: Mastering the Selling Process Specialization
Learn to Master the Art of Sales. Become as Efficient and Effective at Selling as Possible
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
By the end of this MOOC Specialization you will create several sales necessary tools that are essential to becoming a high-performer in sales. These tools are based around the foundation of knowledge, skill and discipline. Each tool makes up the Sales Toolkit, which is a living document to guide you through each and every step of the sales process.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Customer Segmentation and Prospecting
In Course 1, we set the foundation for the Art of Sales Specialization and offer a new mindset for becoming a high-performer in sales. We will discuss the Knowledge, Skill and Discipline that you need to stand out in your industry, and create a goal for you to reach by the end of the specialization. Finally, you will learn how to talk about yourself and your business. You will build your personal Sales Trailer and learn how to get into and out of sales conversations quickly and effectively.
Connecting with Sales Prospects
In Course Two of the Art of Sales Specialization, you will learn how to run high-impact meetings that create complete separation between you and everyone else your customer comes into contact with. You will learn the importance of asking better questions and how to anticipate and handle sales objections. Finally, you will learn how to tell powerful stories and to give and receive performance feedback.
Sales Pitch and Closing
In Course 3 of the Art of Sales Specialization, you will learn how to give great presentations with dashing style and self-confidence. You will also learn how to ask the looming closing question. Finally, you will learn how to develop your brand and go above and beyond for your clients.
Building a Toolkit for Your Sales Process
In Course 4, we are quite literally “putting it all together”. We will review the insights we gained from our barter experiment and use the tools we created each week to curate your Sales Toolkit.
Northwestern University
Northwestern University is a private research and teaching university with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois, and Doha, Qatar. Northwestern combines innovative teaching and pioneering research in a highly collaborative environment that transcends traditional academic boundaries.
