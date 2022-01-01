About this Specialization

Close more deals and improve the performance of any sales team. The Art of Sales Specialization is designed to make you more effective and efficient as you pursue your sales goals. Understand how to stand out in the crowd, attract customers, and build support for your initiatives within your company. Knowing how to “get to yes” is a crucial skill that can improve many facets of your life. Prepare to be tested, taught, and transformed as you learn to locate new customers and get great results.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Customer Segmentation and Prospecting

4.8
stars
955 ratings
266 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Connecting with Sales Prospects

4.8
stars
283 ratings
69 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Sales Pitch and Closing

4.7
stars
233 ratings
52 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Building a Toolkit for Your Sales Process

4.7
stars
144 ratings
32 reviews

Northwestern University

