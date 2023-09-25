University of Colorado Boulder
The Physics of Emergence: Introduction to Condensed Matter Specialization
Understand the Emergence of Complex Phenomena. This specialization introduces the extensive wisdom physicists have developed regarding how to understand the emergence of complex behaviors in interacting systems with many constituent parts.

Rahul Nandkishore

Instructor: Rahul Nandkishore

Specialization - 3 course series

What you'll learn

  • Define a phase of matter.

  • Identify phases of matter using notions of symmetry, topology and renormalization.

  • Apply ideas from condensed matter physics to understand complex phenomena in the natural world.

  • Explain key open frontiers for condensed matter physics.

Skills you'll gain

Phases of Matter: Solid, Liquid, Gas and Beyond

Course 113 hours

What you'll learn

  • Define what constitutes a phase of matter.

  • Interpret phases in terms of symmetries, and describe spontaneous symmetry breaking.

  • Identify the competition between energy and entropy, and explain how this produces phase transitions.

Skills you'll gain

Category: understanding complexity
Category: symmetry based analysis
Category: mean field theory
Category: Spontaneous symmetry breaking

Universal Theories

Course 213 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explain the concept of universality.

  • Describe the renormalization group and how it explains universality.

  • Explain metals and insulators

Skills you'll gain

Category: universality
Category: coarse graining
Category: Metals and insulators
Category: Band theory
Category: renormalization

Modern Topics in Condensed Matter Physics

Course 312 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explain superconductivity.

  • Discuss fractionalization and particle statistics.

  • Define topological phases

  • Identify non-equilibrium phases.

Skills you'll gain

Category: BCS theory
Category: Ergodicity
Category: topology in physics
Category: superconductivity
Category: nonequilibrium phases

Rahul Nandkishore
University of Colorado Boulder
University of Colorado Boulder

