Unity XR: How to Build AR and VR Apps Specialization
Master Skills for AR and VR Development with Unity. Learn to create Virtual and Augmented Reality mobile apps with Unity's cross-platform tools.
Throughout the three courses, you'll gain hands-on experience developing XR applications. In the first course, you'll develop a concept brief for your own XR app. In the subsequent courses, you'll build and deploy Unity projects for VR and AR platforms, drawing on your C# programming skills to complete the project work.
No prior experience required.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to XR: VR, AR, and MR Foundations
What is XR? It’s shorthand for a related set of new technologies that are changing the way we interact with the world and with each other: Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Mixed Reality.
Mobile VR App Development with Unity
"The virtual reality and augmented reality industries are growing by leaps and bounds — but finding workers with the right skills can be a challenge." - CNBC report
Handheld AR App Development with Unity
Augmented Reality, or AR, will transform how we see and interact with the world. And the hardware that makes AR possible is the smartphone that you may already have in your pocket. In this course, you'll learn how to develop your own mobile AR applications in Unity for iOS and Android devices. You'll learn about the features offered by Unity's AR Foundation, and about additional features in ARKit and ARCore.
Unity
Unity Technologies offers a platform for creating beautiful and engaging 2D, 3D, VR, and AR games and apps. A powerful graphics engine and full-featured editor enable you to realize your creative vision fast, and deliver your content to virtually any media or device. You can easily connect to your audiences on PCs, consoles, the web, mobile devices, home entertainment systems, embedded systems, or head-mounted displays. More than an engine, Unity helps you achieve ongoing success. It offers everything you need to develop quality content, boost your productivity, and connect with your audience. Tools and resources include the Unity Asset Store, Unity Cloud Build, Unity Analytics, Unity Ads, Unity Everyplay, and Unity Certification. Unity Technologies serves millions of registered developers including large publishers, indie studios, students and hobbyists around the globe.
