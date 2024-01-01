Industry Partnerships

Types of Professional Certificates
Entry-Level Programs
Job role–aligned programs that teach skills needed for an entry-level role in an in-demand career field, with no skill, education, or experience prerequisites to take the program.
Advanced-Level Programs
Job role–aligned training programs that help working professionals advance their careers and prepare for industry-recognized certifications.
Real People. Real Results.
Hear from learners who come to Coursera from all over the world—Turkey to Thailand, Brazil to Bangladesh—seeking opportunities to provide better outcomes for themselves, their families, and their communities.
I come from an area with minimal opportunities for the poor and disadvantaged, especially in a field like IT. My progress in the IT field shows that anyone can accomplish whatever they set their mind to if they get the right opportunities.