What is a MasterTrack® Certificate?
With MasterTrack® Certificates, portions of Master’s programs have been split into online modules, so you can earn a high quality university-issued career credential at a breakthrough price in a flexible, interactive format. Benefit from a deeply engaging learning experience with real-world projects and live, expert instruction. If you are accepted to the full Master's program, your MasterTrack® coursework counts towards your degree.
Master’s Degree Learning
The same online learning experience as Master’s degree programs on Coursera When you enroll in a MasterTrack® program on Coursera, you’re taking an online module of a Master's degree program that features live expert instruction and feedback combined with interactive team-based learning.
Boost Your Career
Gain the skills that attract attention from recruiters and hiring managers Upon successful completion of your MasterTrack® program, you’ll receive a university-issued certificate from a top university that you can add to your resume and LinkedIn profile.
Build Your Portfolio
Collaborate with peers and get feedback from expert instructors You’ll be able to demonstrate your skills through real-world projects and create work samples that help you stand out in your job search.
Start Your Degree
Your MasterTrack® coursework can count towards your Master’s degree If you are accepted to the full Master’s program, your completed coursework counts towards your degree.
What instructors and learners say
Today's learners need options. The future of work and the future of learning are converging.James DeVaney, Associate Vice Provost, Academic Innovation
My level of confidence about the subject has increased tremendously. Previously, I was a self-taught designer. Today I have a formal certification from a great university and I am actively taking on new work projects.Suprita J.University of Illinois Instructional Design MasterTrack Certificate
The program embodies this focus on real-world insight, teaching practical skills to address the challenges faced by professionals. You will gain critical knowledge and marketable skills that will lay the foundation for new career opportunities.Steve S.Construction Engineering & Management MasterTrack Certificate
I’m literally taking the real-time learning and best practice framework and applying it to a project at my job.Sheri H.Rutgers Supply Chain Excellence MasterTrack Certificate
Frequently Asked Questions
MasterTrack® Certificates on Coursera are offered in a variety of categories to help meet any career goal.
MasterTrack® programs are an important step on the path to career progression and completion of a Master's degree. These university-issued certificates will provide you with key job skills you need quickly, at a breakthrough price, in a completely online format, so you can continue to work full time. Plus, MasterTrack® Certificates allow you to demonstrate to your employers a strong commitment to professional growth.
Yes. MasterTrack® Certificates are issued exclusively by the university.
Should you want to pursue a Master’s degree in the future, your MasterTrack® coursework counts towards your degree if you are accepted into the full Master’s program.