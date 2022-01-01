- User Experience (UX)
Google UX Design Professional Certificate
This is your path to a career in UX design. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
What you will learn
Follow the design process: empathize with users, define pain points, ideate solutions, create wireframes and prototypes, test and iterate on designs
Understand the basics of UX research, like planning research studies, conducting interviews and usability studies, and synthesizing research results
Apply foundational UX concepts, like user-centered design, accessibility, and equity-focused design
Create a professional UX portfolio that includes 3 end-to-end projects: a mobile app, a responsive website, and a cross-platform experience
This program includes over 200 hours of instruction and hundreds of practice-based activities and assessments that simulate real-world UX design scenarios and are critical for success in the workplace. The content is highly interactive and developed by Google employees with decades of experience in UX design.
You’ll learn how to complete the design process from beginning to end, including: Empathizing with users; Defining user pain points; Coming up with ideas for design solutions; Creating wireframes, mockups, and prototypes; Testing designs through usability studies; Iterating on designs based on feedback.
Through a mix of videos, readings, assessments, and hands-on activities, you’ll learn in-demand design tools, Figma and Adobe XD. You’ll even create a portfolio that includes three projects to share with potential employers to showcase the skills you learned in this program.
Foundations of User Experience (UX) Design
Foundations of User Experience (UX) Design is the first of a series of seven courses that will equip you with the skills needed to apply to entry-level jobs in user experience design. UX designers focus on the interactions that people have with products like websites, mobile apps, and physical objects. UX designers make those everyday interactions usable, enjoyable, and accessible. The role of an entry-level UX designer might include empathizing with users, defining their pain points, coming up with ideas for design solutions, creating wireframes, prototypes, and mockups, and testing designs to get feedback.
Start the UX Design Process: Empathize, Define, and Ideate
Start the UX design process: Empathize, Define, Ideate is the second course in a certificate program that will equip you with the skills needed to apply to entry-level jobs in user experience (UX) design. In this course, you’ll complete the first phases of the design process for a project that you’ll be able to include in your portfolio. You will learn how to empathize with users and understand their pain points, define user needs using problem statements, and come up with lots of ideas for solutions to those user problems.
Build Wireframes and Low-Fidelity Prototypes
Build Wireframes and Low-Fidelity Prototypes is the third course in a certificate program that will equip you with the skills you need to apply to entry-level jobs in user experience (UX) design. In this course, you’ll continue to design a mobile app for your professional UX portfolio. You’ll start by creating storyboards and getting familiar with the basics of drawing. Then, you'll create paper wireframes and digital wireframes using the design tool Figma. You’ll also create a paper prototype and a digital low-fidelity prototype in Figma.
Conduct UX Research and Test Early Concepts
Conduct UX Research and Test Early Concepts is the fourth course in a certificate program that will equip you with the skills you need to apply to entry-level jobs in user experience (UX) design. In this course, you will learn how to plan and conduct a usability study to gather feedback about designs. Then, you will modify your low-fidelity designs based on insights from your research.
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
