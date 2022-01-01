About this Professional Certificate

Prepare for a career in the high-growth field of UX design, no experience or degree required. With professional training designed by Google, get on the fast-track to a competitively paid job. There are currently 99,000 U.S. job openings in UX design with a median entry-level salary of $92,000.¹ User experience (UX) designers focus on the interaction that users have with products, like websites, apps, and physical objects. They make those everyday interactions useful, enjoyable, and accessible. Over 7 courses, gain in-demand skills that will prepare you for an entry-level job. You will create designs on paper and in digital design tools like Figma and Adobe XD. By the end of the certificate program, you will have a professional UX portfolio that includes three end-to-end projects, so that you’re ready to apply for jobs. Upon completion, you can directly apply for jobs with Google and over 150 U.S. employers, including Walmart, Best Buy, and Astreya. 75% of Google Career Certificate Graduates in the United States report an improvement in their career trajectory (e.g. new job or career, promotion or raise) within 6 months of certificate completion² ¹US Burning Glass Labor Insight Report salary data (median with 0-5 years experience) and job opening data. Data for job roles relevant to featured programs (4/01/2021 - 3/31/22). ²Based on program graduate survey responses, United States 2021
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 10 hours/week
English

