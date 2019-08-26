Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences
University of North Texas
Accredited diploma
Offered by University of North Texas
Taught in English
Engage in group discussions with professors and peers
120 Credit Degree
Transfer at least 45 hours of credit towards the 120 credit degree. 15+ hours/wk.
100% online
Learning when and where it works best for you.
$330 USD/credit hour for most
The fastest, most affordable way to complete your bachelor’s degree online from a top 9 research school in Texas while leveraging your previous college or military credits.
The Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences (B.A.A.S.) program from the University of North Texas (UNT) is designed to streamline your path to a fully accredited bachelor’s degree by making it easy to transfer course work you’ve previously completed for technical, applied, or U.S. military credit.
Our B.A.A.S degree accepts and builds on these unique credits, combining them with course work in eight distinct concentrations so you can meet your individual or career goals. The degree is designed to help transfer students from community colleges and technical institutions, non-traditional students with college credit, and veterans or active-duty military personnel finish their bachelor’s degree faster. The B.A.A.S. degree does this by accepting many types of credits that other degree programs won’t accept.
What makes this degree unique?
No need to start over. Build a bridge by transferring your educational experience towards your degree. Named one of America’s 100 Best College Buys® for 24 consecutive years, UNT pairs each applicant with an advisor to create a customized degree plan focusing on the “missing pieces” required to complete the degree.
Built for you. B.A.A.S. students receive high-touch support and career services as applicants and enrolled students. With eight concentrations in administration, organizational supervision, social wellness and community, hospitality, media innovation, consumer behavior, data analytics, and information technology, you can customize your coursework to create a degree path that’s right for you and your career.
Attainable and flexible. Receive the same high-quality instruction as on-campus students and earn the same degree while learning when and where it works best for you. Courses are 8 week asynchronous, allowing students to learn on their own time within syllabus deadlines.
Commitment to excellence. Founded 130 years ago, UNT is a well-established research institution that ranks 3rd in Texas for online bachelor’s programs. UNT is also a majority-minority university, where 42 percent of on-campus students at UNT are first-generation students. The school ranks in the top 50 nationally for diversity.
Enter your number, and a Coursera enrollment counselor will reach out within the next 2-3 business days
By clicking the continue button, I consent to receiving calls or texts from Coursera about educational opportunities.
The application for the Fall 2022 cohort is now open.
The application deadline is July 15, 2022.
Have questions? Attend an upcoming webinar to learn more.
Get a head start on your degree studies by earning a certificate from one of these participating programs.
Wondering if the B.A.A.S. degree is a good fit for you?
Enroll in a non-credit, open course today to get a taste of UNT’s degree programs on Coursera. These courses give you a preview of degree course topics and materials taught by the same instructors teaching in UNT’s degree programs, so you can decide if an online degree is right for you. While these courses do not provide credit toward your degree, your learning progress from readings and videos will be shared should you gain admission into a related UNT online degree program.
About the Program
Admissions
The B.A.A.S. program provides you with a direct path to a fully accredited bachelor’s degree if you have completed course work for technical, applied or military credit or have a technical or applied degree The B.A.A.S. degree accepts and builds on these unique transfer credits, combining them with UNT course work intended to meet your individual or career goals.Learn more about Admissions
Academics
B.A.A.S. students will complete the university core curriculum and additional upper division coursework to earn their bachelor’s degree. With eight concentrations in administration, organizational supervision, social wellness and community, hospitality, media innovation, consumer behavior, data analytics, and information technology, you can customize your coursework to create a degree path that’s right for you and your career.Learn more about Academics
Careers
The B.A.A.S. degree provides personalized advising to build on previously earned academic, workforce/technical, and military credits. Focused academic concentrations and an integrative, multidisciplinary core tailor the college experience to the professional career goals of each student. Students who earn the B.A.A.S. degree are prepared to tackle new challenges as leaders in business, industry, non-profit organizations, and community engagement.Learn more about Careers
Student Experience
The B.A.A.S. degree combines experience, discovery, collaboration and application. The courses have been developed by the University of North Texas (UNT) and are taught by UNT faculty with the support of teaching assistants. Courses are delivered on the Coursera platform giving you access to innovative learning technology and the flexibility to study on your own schedule.Learn more about Student Experience
About the University of North Texas
UNT is a public research university located in Denton, Texas. As one of Texas' largest universities, they offer 105 bachelor's, 88 master's and 37 doctoral degree programs within the university's 14 colleges and schools. UNT Online offers more than 80 online program options.Learn more about the University of North Texas
About Applied Arts and Sciences
The Applied Arts and Sciences program (known as the B.A.A.S. unit) of New College at the University of North Texas aims to maximize the potential of each individual. Prior education and work experience are integrated with advanced undergraduate courses as students earn the B.A.A.S. degree.Learn more about the B.A.A.S. Unit
Hear from our learners
"Lifelong learning has been my goal from the beginning. The fact that it was online helped me, and they validated all of my previous classes, which was great, because I had taken a lot."
— Jaina B.Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences
"For the first time, finishing my undergraduate degree actually seemed realistic. It was online, with a flexible schedule, and I could chip away at the classes I needed."
"It makes me happy to know that I have a broader skill set and that, soon, I’ll have a degree that helps me to take my management skills anywhere."
— Cheyney C.Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences
Events
Fall 2022 Application Deadline
Learn more about University of North Texas' Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences Degree
Frequently Asked Questions
Coursera does not grant credit, and does not represent that any institution other than the degree granting institution will recognize the credit or credential awarded by the institution; the decision to grant, accept, or transfer credit is subject to the sole and absolute discretion of an educational institution.
We encourage you to investigate whether this degree meets your academic and/or professional needs before applying.