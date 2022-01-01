About this Specialization

Artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed industries around the world, and has the potential to radically alter the field of healthcare. Imagine being able to analyze data on patient visits to the clinic, medications prescribed, lab tests, and procedures performed, as well as data outside the health system -- such as social media, purchases made using credit cards, census records, Internet search activity logs that contain valuable health information, and you’ll get a sense of how AI could transform patient care and diagnoses. In this specialization, we'll discuss the current and future applications of AI in healthcare with the goal of learning to bring AI technologies into the clinic safely and ethically. This specialization is designed for both healthcare providers and computer science professionals, offering insights to facilitate collaboration between the disciplines. CME Accreditation The Stanford University School of Medicine is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians. View the full CME accreditation information on the individual course FAQ page.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 9 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to Healthcare

4.8
stars
501 ratings
123 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Introduction to Clinical Data

4.6
stars
156 ratings
30 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Fundamentals of Machine Learning for Healthcare

4.8
stars
214 ratings
59 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Evaluations of AI Applications in Healthcare

4.5
stars
121 ratings
32 reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

