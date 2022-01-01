No prior experience required.
What you will learn
Identify problems healthcare providers face that machine learning can solve
Analyze how AI affects patient care safety, quality, and research
Relate AI to the science, practice, and business of medicine
Apply the building blocks of AI to help you innovate and understand emerging technologies
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The final course will consist of a capstone project that will take you on a guided tour exploring all the concepts we have covered in the different classes. This will be a hands-on experience following a patient's journey from the lens of the data, using a unique dataset created for this specialization.We will review how the different choices you make -- such as those around feature construction, the data types to use, how the model evaluation is set up and how you handle the patient timeline -- affect the care that would be recommended by the model.
How the Specialization Works
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Healthcare
Solving the problems and challenges within the U.S. healthcare system requires a deep understanding of how the system works. Successful solutions and strategies must take into account the realities of the current system.
Introduction to Clinical Data
This course introduces you to a framework for successful and ethical medical data mining. We will explore the variety of clinical data collected during the delivery of healthcare. You will learn to construct analysis-ready datasets and apply computational procedures to answer clinical questions. We will also explore issues of fairness and bias that may arise when we leverage healthcare data to make decisions about patient care.
Fundamentals of Machine Learning for Healthcare
Machine learning and artificial intelligence hold the potential to transform healthcare and open up a world of incredible promise. But we will never realize the potential of these technologies unless all stakeholders have basic competencies in both healthcare and machine learning concepts and principles.
Evaluations of AI Applications in Healthcare
With artificial intelligence applications proliferating throughout the healthcare system, stakeholders are faced with both opportunities and challenges of these evolving technologies. This course explores the principles of AI deployment in healthcare and the framework used to evaluate downstream effects of AI healthcare solutions.
Instructors
Nigam ShahAcademic Director, AI in Healthcare Specialization; Associate Professor
Offered by
Stanford University
The Leland Stanford Junior University, commonly referred to as Stanford University or Stanford, is an American private research university located in Stanford, California on an 8,180-acre (3,310 ha) campus near Palo Alto, California, United States.
