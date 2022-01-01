Free
Yale University
Skills you'll gain: Research Methods, Bias, Strategy and Operations, Critical Thinking, Methodology, Research and Design, General Statistics, Probability & Statistics, Experiment, Business Analysis, Interpretation
4.9
(1.5k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Utrecht University
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Organizational Development, Calculus, Algebra, Econometrics, Human Resources, Research and Design, Employee Relations, Financial Accounting, Forecasting, General Statistics, Communication, Billing & Invoicing, Epidemiology, Customer Analysis, Business Analysis, Cash Management, Data Structures, Accounting, Finance, Data Management, Audit, Theoretical Computer Science, Data Analysis, Biostatistics, Business Communication, Mathematics, Entrepreneurship, Probability & Statistics, Business Psychology, Computer Programming
4.8
(281 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
University of Minnesota
Skills you'll gain: Adaptability, Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Critical Thinking, Research and Design, Human Resources, Resilience, Patient, Business Analysis, Epidemiology, Communication, Probability & Statistics, Entrepreneurship, Business Psychology, Bioinformatics, People Analysis
4.7
(322 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Clinical Research is a healthcare science that determines the safety and effectiveness of interventions designed to prevent or treat disease in humans. These interventions can be drugs, devices, surgeries, behavioral interventions, community health programs, or health delivery systems. During clinical trials, researchers measure the efficacy of interventions and publish the results in scientific literature for medical communities and the general public.
Learners who succeed in Clinical Research courses gain mastery in a vital part of healthcare. Results from randomized clinical trials are usually considered the highest level of evidence for determining whether a treatment is effective, because trials incorporate features to ensure that evaluation of the benefits and risks are objective and unbiased. Instructors help learners get to this level by showing them ways to interpret and understand common statistical concepts, as well as solid data management principles critical for any scientific domain.
Our Clinical Research courses explain the basic principles for the design of randomized clinical trials, and how they should be recorded. Learners are introduced to terminology and several common designs used in clinical trials, such as parallel and cross-over designs. Mechanics of clinical trials, such as randomization and binding of treatment, are reviewed. Instruction is available on how to properly understand published clinical research, as well as how to understand common statistical concepts.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which classifies Clinical Research Associates as Clinical and Medical Informaticians, the starting salary range in Clinical Research ranges between $60,000 and $65,000 per year. Managerial roles boast a significant range, with Clinical Trial Managers earning $97,000 annually.
Other jobs available in Clinical Research include Clinical Training Specialist, Clinical Research Coordinator, Professor, Director of Clinical Research, Medical Assistant, Director of Clinical Policy, Clinical Project Manager, Clinical Budget Analyst, Physician, Clinical Research Nurse, and others involved in overseeing, sponsoring, and investigating the effects of drugs on patient populations.
A background in health care can be beneficial to studying clinical research. This could be as simple as working as a volunteer or intern at a hospital or clinic or working in an official capacity in a hospital, clinic, doctor's office, or pharmacy. Work or an internship at a large health care company may also help you better understand clinical research, as can working at a clinical research site. Even volunteering as a research subject can give you a better understanding of the topic. Work or an internship at a government agency, like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, may prepare you to better understand clinical research, or you may have volunteered at a nonprofit that specializes in health care initiatives. Those who study clinical research should also have a good understanding of medical terminology.
People with a passion for science and improving the health of others are well-suited for a role in clinical research. You'll need to be a person who is good at observation as well as someone who is analytical since the field requires plenty of data analysis. Critical thinking and decision-making skills are a must, as are good communication skills, both written and verbal. You must be willing to provide constructive feedback to subjects and colleagues, as well as motivate your subjects. You'll also need to document and record findings. For this reason, computer skills are important as well. Those who work in the clinical research field should be organized, good administrators, multi-taskers, and people who can think quickly on their feet.
Learning clinical research may be right for you if you're interested in a field that helps others for the greater good. Through experiments and studies, clinical research can help with issues like finding the right medications to cure diseases or developing vaccines. You can learn more about it if you want to become a clinical research subject or volunteer, or you can put those studies to use on your resume if you're interested in a career in the field. Many people who choose to study or work in clinical research have a background in or passion for science or health care.