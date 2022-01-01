Johns Hopkins University
Biostatistics is the application of statistical methods to biological data. Used for clinical, medical, or other types of scientific purposes, they enable learners to properly understand research and interpret common statistical concepts. This research is also conducted in order to be published in scientific literature. In data science software, like R, Biostatistics are formulated in research that involves the creation of data sets and visualizations.
We recommend Biostatistics to learners who want to be able to read, and respond to, scientific literature in fields related to public health, medicine, and biological science. Learners want to understand Biostatistics in order to stay up-to-date with developments in these fields. Successful learners are also prepared to participate as part of research teams by being able to collect, analyze, and make decisions based on the biostatistics they formulate.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics has predicted that 10,100 statistical positions are expected nationwide in the U.S. through 2024. Some careers for Biostatistics learners include Biostatician, Principal Investigator, Research Scientist, Data Analyst, Quantitative Scientist, Machine Learning Scientist, Public Health and Healthcare Professional, Social Worker, and other roles needed in research.
Learners can take courses from major institutions that cover critical parts of formulating statistics for biological research. Instruction will show how to calculate summary statistics from public health and biomedical data; interpret written and visual presentations of statistical data; and choose the most appropriate statistical method to answer your research question. Learners can see lectures on probability, expectations, distributions, bootstrapping, and other key parts of Mathematical Biostatistics. Data science courses are also offered to show learners how they can clean, analyze, and visualize data while exploring ways to ask the right kinds of questions.
Before learning biostatistics, it's helpful to have a background in math and science. This could include jobs, internships, volunteer work, or even high school or college-level classes that involve topics like biology, health, genetics, statistics, algebra, calculus, epidemiology, ecology, chemistry, microbiology, anthropology, or environmental science. Experience or previous classes in technical writing can be helpful too. Experience or skills involving programming are always beneficial because the field relies on the use of computers, technology, software, applications, and data.
In addition to an interest in math, science, and health, those who seek roles in biostatistics should have analytical minds with a keen eye for detail. Because you'll spend so much time going over data, objectivity, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities are also important. You must also be a good communicator in both written and verbal skills. On a daily basis, you may interact with biologists, researchers, physicians, scientists, policymakers, and your colleagues, so interpersonal skills are a must. You may also find yourself making presentations or speaking at meetings and conferences, so you can't be afraid of public speaking. You'll also need to be a good manager. That means remaining organized and practicing time management skills as you work to complete each of your projects.
A love for math and science can lead you to learning biostatistics since the field combines both of these subject matters. Learning biostatistics can help you land a job with a competitive salary at a university, government agency, or large company in the private sector. If you've ever dreamed of working in the health care field, but you don't necessarily want to work directly with patients as a physician or nurse, biostatistics may be the right path for your future. In addition to public health, you could end up working in fields like agriculture, veterinary science, or environmental health, so learning biostatistics can open up many doors for a potential career.