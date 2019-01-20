About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Biostatistics in Public Health Specialization
Beginner Level

The recommended math prerequisite is up through and including basic algebra including logarithms and the equation of a line.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Practice multiple regression methods to determine relationships between an outcome and multiple predictors

  • Use the Spline approach for non-linear relationships with continuous predictors

  • Perform calculations with multiple predictor variables

Skills you will gain

  • effect modifcation
  • Proportional Hazards Model
  • Regression Analysis
  • Spline approach
Instructor

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

An Overview of Multiple Regression for Estimation, Adjustment, and Basic Prediction, and Multiple Linear Regression

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 177 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Multiple Logistic Regression

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 173 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Multiple Cox Regression

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 95 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Course Project

2 hours to complete
1 reading

About the Biostatistics in Public Health Specialization

Biostatistics in Public Health

