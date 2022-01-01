Macquarie University
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Chart, Computational Logic, Computer Architecture, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Visualization, Extract, Transform, Load, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Microsoft Excel, Pivot Table, Spreadsheet Software, Theoretical Computer Science
4.9
(52k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Microsoft
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Business Communication, Communication, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Creativity, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Entrepreneurship, Research and Design, Spreadsheet Software
4.8
(271 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Macquarie University
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Business Analysis, Chart, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Data Visualization, Interactive Data Visualization, Microsoft Excel, Spreadsheet Software
4.8
(2.7k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Pivot Table, Microsoft Excel, Analysis, Spreadsheet Software, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Mining, Business Analysis, Extract, Transform, Load, System Programming, Data Management, Operating Systems, Computer Programming
4.7
(3k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Advertising, Business Analysis, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Finance, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Marketing, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Microsoft Excel, Network Architecture, Social Media, Spreadsheet Software
4.7
(2.8k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Analysis, Apache, Big Data, Business Analysis, Computational Logic, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Correlation And Dependence, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Visualization, Data Visualization Software, Data Warehousing, Database Administration, Database Application, Databases, Econometrics, Exploratory Data Analysis, Extract, Transform, Load, General Statistics, Machine Learning, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Microsoft Excel, NoSQL, Operating Systems, Plot (Graphics), Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Regression, SQL, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Statistical Visualization, System Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Web
4.6
(49k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Computational Thinking, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Entrepreneurship, Human Computer Interaction, Leadership and Management, Microsoft Excel, Other Programming Languages, Problem Solving, Research and Design, Spreadsheet Software, Theoretical Computer Science, User Experience
4.8
(4.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Mathematics, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Spreadsheet Software, Business Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Analysis, Linear Algebra, Data Mining
4.6
(121 reviews)
Intermediate · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
Microsoft Excel is the industry standard spreadsheet program used for data calculations, analysis, visualization, and much more. It can be programmed to access external databases and is an excellent tool for data modeling, statistics, and financial calculations. With Excel, you can use built-in functions to quickly and easily perform common tasks. Proficiency in Excel is usually required for accounting, business analytics, data analysis, and statistics jobs.
We recommend these courses for those who want to take their use of Excel a step further to apply it in business, statistics and financial modeling applications (among others). You may be interested in using Excel for basic data analysis and data-driven decision making, or you may want to engage more deeply and use it for data visualization. You may also wish to implement complex financial models using spreadsheets. Whatever may be your end goal, you will be able to more productively use Excel when you finish one or more specializations in this collection.
According to Burning Glass, >2M job postings require Microsoft Excel as a skill. A range of functional job titles require this skill, such as Manager, Accountant, Financial Analyst, or Business Analyst. Whether you're in healthcare, IT, finance, business intelligence, or computer science, Excel skills are extremely marketable in almost every industry. They consistently rank near the top of the list of most important skills to add to your CV.
It can help to have basic computer skills before starting to learn Microsoft Excel. It also helps if you have strong reading skills for reviewing the details of how to perform each function and organizational skills for creating spreadsheets that are useful and easy to use. Learning other Microsoft Office programs first may help shorten the learning curve when you’re entering commands in Excel, because some commands can work across programs. Creative skills can help you choose colors and fonts to enter in spreadsheets to make them easily scannable for readers, and analytical skills can help when choosing what data belongs on a separate tab or a different page of the document.
Accountants and financial analysts are two of the common career paths for Microsoft Excel users. This is because spreadsheets are typically well suited to organizing and presenting numerical data. Business analysts and project managers are two other career paths in which someone is likely to use Excel. These jobs typically require managing and quickly retrieving large amounts of data including things like raw material costs, labor costs, and quantities produced. Being able to operate Microsoft Excel can also be a requirement for some administrative assistant positions and for entry-level data entry clerk jobs.
Topics you can study that are related to Microsoft Excel include the other Microsoft Office Suite programs, such as Word and PowerPoint. You can also learn accounting principles and recordkeeping skills. You can study specific topics to complement your Microsoft Excel skills, such as data visualization and data analysis. Business analytics and business management are also topics you could study that typically use Excel for collecting and analyzing large amounts of data as well as for decision-making purposes.
Accounting forms and business analysis firms are two types of places that typically hire people who have Microsoft Excel backgrounds. Retail stores may hire people with Excel skills for management positions because it can help with tasks like calculating payroll and scheduling labor hours. Manufacturing facilities can hire people with Excel skills for management positions. Banks and insurance agencies can also hire Excel users for numbers-based tasks that require a high degree of precision.